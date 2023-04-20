Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources announces its 2023 Summer Day Camp – seven weeks of summer fun with games, arts and crafts, movies, guest speakers, field trips and much more. Registration begins April 22.
Camps will take place Monday to Friday from June 12 to July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. It’s for kids ages 5 to 13. Register ONLINE only.
Pasco County residents can register for the full, seven-week program on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. Register for full and partial programs on Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Those who registered for all seven weeks can sign-up for before and after care on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.
For easy enrollment, create an account here: mypas.co/PascoCreateAccount.
Pasco County also offers an inclusive Exceptional Play in Camp (EPIC) for children who may excel with additional support.
For more 2023 Summer Day Camp information, including a list of locations, EPIC Camp details, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, visit mypas.co/PascoSummerCamp
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.