The Pasco County Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Government offices will reopen Friday, Nov. 12.
Pasco County’s Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, but the parks and beaches will stay open to the public from dawn to dusk.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be open Thursday, Nov. 11, and will be providing service on all fixed routes and paratransit. (Veterans always ride free.) GoPasco administrative offices will be closed to walk-in customers on Thursday, Nov. 11, but phone lines will be open.
All Pasco County libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11.
The Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III, and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Thursday, Nov. 11; however, they will be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.