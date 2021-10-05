If you’re looking to transact business with Pasco County on Monday, Oct. 11, be advised that many of the county’s offices will be closed that day.
According to a press release, the county will be holding a Staff Development and Appreciation Day.
“County departments will be performing staff development and appreciation activities focused on team building and improving services for our communities and neighbors,” the county said.
All Pasco County libraries will be closed, but GoPasco County public transportation will be operating all fixed routes and paratransit; however, GoPasco administrative offices will be closed to walk-in customers. Phone lines will be open.
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed but the parks and beaches will stay open to the public from dawn to dusk.
The Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed Monday, and an Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III, and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be open to the public and Pasco County licensed commercial haulers.
All government offices will return to regular hours on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
