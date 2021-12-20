PASCO COUNTY -- Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3, in observance of New Year’s. All government offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 31; Saturday, Jan. 1; and Monday, Jan. 3; however, parks and beaches will remain open to the public from dawn to dusk. The Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed on the same days. An Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be open Friday, Dec. 31; however, Route 19 bus service will end by 8 p.m. GoPasco will be closed, and bus services will not run, on Saturday, Jan. 1. GoPasco will be open Monday, Jan. 3. Administrative offices will be closed to walk-in customers Monday, Jan. 3; however, phone lines will be open until 8 p.m.
All Pasco County Libraries will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and reopen at their regular hours Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Friday, Dec. 31; however, they’ll be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers. They’ll be closed to the public and Pasco County licensed haulers Saturday, Jan. 1, and will reopen for all customers Monday, Jan. 3.
