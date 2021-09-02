The offices of the Pasco Board of County Commissioners will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Government offices will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7, the county said in a press release.
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Sept. 6; however, the parks and beaches will stay open to the public from dawn to dusk.
Pasco County Public Transportation (GoPasco) will be closed, and bus and paratransit services will not run on Sept. 6. All Pasco County libraries will be closed Sept. 6.
The Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed that day, but an Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III, and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Sept. 6, 2021; however, they will be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers.
