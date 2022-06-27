Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Government offices will reopen Tuesday, July 5.
Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ offices, recreation complexes and community centers will be closed Monday, July 4; however, the parks and beaches will stay open to the public from dawn to dusk.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be closed and will not provide fixed route bus or paratransit services on Monday, July 4.
All Pasco County libraries will be closed Monday, July 4.
Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed Monday, July 4. An Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III, and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Monday, July 4; however, they will be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers.
