Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.
Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25; however, parks and beaches will remain open to the public from dawn to dusk.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be open Friday, Dec. 24; however, bus services will end between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Refer to GoPasco’s Rider Alerts webpage at www.gopasco.com/rider-alerts for details. GoPasco will be closed, and bus services will not run, on Saturday, Dec. 25.
All PascoCounty libraries will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, and will reopen Monday, Dec. 27.
The Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, AdoptionCenter, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25. An Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Friday, Dec. 24; however, they’ll be open to PascoCounty licensed commercial haulers. They’ll be closed to the public and PascoCounty licensed commercial haulers on Saturday, Dec. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.