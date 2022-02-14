Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, for a Staff Development Day. County departments will be performing staff development activities.
All Pasco County libraries will be closed that day.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be open that day, providing service on all fixed routes and paratransit, but GoPasco administrative offices will be closed to walk-in customers; however, phone lines will be open.
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed that day; however, parks and beaches will remain open to the public from dawn to dusk.
The Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed that day. An Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III, and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be open to the public and Pasco County licensed commercial haulers that day.
All government offices will resume regular hours on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.