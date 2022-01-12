ALDI to reopen its Port Richey location
PORT RICHEY — ALDI is reopening its Port Richey location after renovating the store.
The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6815 Cinema Drive, Port Richey.
To celebrate the remodeled store, ALDI is also giving out eco-friendly bags and quarter keychains to shoppers.
Become a Master Gardener Volunteer in 2022
DADE CITY — If you’re ready to improve your gardening skills while helping others, the UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service is holding a free preview session for anyone interested in applying for the 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer Training Class.
All applicants must attend the Jan. 18 meet and greet to be considered for the program. The program begins in March and includes biweekly online training, as well as in-person sessions, running for seven consecutive weeks.
The event takes place at UF/IFAS Pasco Extension, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City, at 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/PascoMGV2022.
Input sought on future of goliath grouper
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants input on a final rule proposal that, if approved at the March commission meeting, would allow a limited, highly regulated harvest of goliath grouper in Florida state waters. This proposal includes a special opportunity for harvest through a lottery draw, while enacting area and seasonal closures, size and gear restrictions, and post-harvest requirements. This limited harvest would allow users additional access opportunities to this species and provide researchers with needed biological data, while allowing the population to continue to rebuild and excluding harvest from areas of heavy dive ecotourism.
Share input by attending an online workshop at noon on Jan. 13. More information about how to participate will be available on the FWC website prior to the webinar dates at MyFWC.com/marine, then clicking on “Rulemaking” and “Workshops.” Those interested in participating can also contact the Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554 for more information.
Learn more about goliath grouper at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Goliath Grouper” under the “Reef Fish” tab.
If you can’t attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments and click on “Workshops” to submit comments. A recorded presentation will also be posted on this page in the future.
PHSC officially opens Instructional Performing Arts Center
WESLEY CHAPEL — Pasco-Hernando State College on Jan. 7 held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Instructional Performing Arts Center at 8657 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel.
The IPAC offers three Associate of Arts performing arts curriculum pathways for students who plan to transfer to a Florida public university to complete a bachelor's degree in dance, theatre or music.
“It's a true honor to be the inaugural executive director of a space that will not only be a place for students to learn their craft and perform but will be a space for guest artists to come and present master classes and collaborative
performances; allowing our students to perform on stage with our guests or provide technical support with lighting, sound, stage managing, or costuming,” said IPAC executive director Lauren Murray. “The IPAC provides a creative atmosphere for learning necessary artistic and technical skills for a career in the performing arts.”
Community Needs Assessment needs your input
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Polk counties and local not-for-profit hospitals are joining efforts again as the All4HealthFL Collaborative to conduct a comprehensive survey to understand the needs of communities so they can be addressed.
The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) survey for the four-county region is now open online until Feb. 28 and anyone in the community can participate. It asks questions related to access to health care, mental health, food insecurity, and overall health and wellbeing. Participation is anonymous. Results from the survey will help inform efforts by all members of the All4HealthFL Collaborative to improve our communities' health. To take the survey visit https://bit.ly/healthsurvey2022.
Survey results will be used to develop or enhance programs that address the issues residents are most concerned about.
