Qualifying period to begin Feb. 8
PORT RICHEY — The qualifying period for the April 12 municipal election begins Tuesday, Feb. 8, and ends at noon Tuesday, Feb. 15
Candidates must reside within the Port Richey city limits to be eligible to run for City Council.
For more information or to obtain qualifying paperwork, contact City Clerk Ashlee McDonough at 727-816-1900.
Pasco-Hernando State College hosting virtual MLK event
The college will be hosting an event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. The lecture, titled “Tragedy and Grief into Positive Change,” will be given by Sybrina Fulton.
Fulton is dedicating her life to transforming family tragedy into social change. Since the death of her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, during a violent confrontation in 2012, Fulton has become a spokesperson for parents and concerned citizens across the country. Her book, co-authored with Tracy Martin, “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” shares the story of a shortened life and the rise of a movement.
For the Zoom link and more information, go to https://phsc.edu/about/events/virtual/mlk-lecture-turning-tragedy-and-grief-positive-change.
District aims to reduce risk of wildfires by scheduling prescribed fires
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through March at the following Pasco County properties:
• Cypress Creek Preserve
• Conner Preserve
• Starkey Wilderness Preserve
• Upper Hillsborough Preserve
• Weekiwachee Preserve
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The district conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Gulfside Hospice volunteers needed in Pasco County
The Gulfside Hospice volunteer team is looking for a few extra hands and hearts to help make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families.
The organization needs volunteers to help with a variety of tasks, both patient-facing and administrative. For anyone interested in learning more about volunteering with Gulfside, a virtual webinar is planned for Friday, Feb. 11, at noon. To sign up, visit www.gulfside.org/volunteer-with-gulfside.html or call Gena Voigt, Volunteer Outreach Specialist, at 727-845-5707.
Roles of a patient care volunteer can include visiting with patients, running errands for patients and caregivers, assisting in the Gulfside Centers for Hospice Care, playing music for patients, making cards for patients during quarterly DIY Zoom sessions, and more. Other non-patient-facing roles are also available, including administrative support, providing Patient and Caregiver Telephone Support (PACT), filing paperwork, helping with special events, and volunteering at the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes.
Volunteers must be at least 15 years of age. All volunteer applicants age 18 and older must complete a background check after their application is submitted. All new Gulfside Hospice volunteers receive specialized training and their schedule is created around their availability. For more information about volunteering, visit www.gulfside.org/volunteer-with-gulfside.html or call Voigt at 727-845-5707.
Supervisor of Elections to accept scholarship applications
Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley is now accepting applications for the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections Scholarship.
Applications for the scholarship can be accessed online at PascoVotes.gov, and are due in the supervisor's office by March 11. The association will award four $1,200 scholarships statewide to a Political Science/Public or Business Administration or Journalism/Mass Communications Major.
Applicants must be at least a junior in college, be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have at least a "C" average or above for the previous year, have been a resident of Florida for two years, and demonstrate a financial need. Two letters of recommendation, one from a college or university last attended or graduated from, and one from a personal reference should accompany the application. The applicant must be registered to vote.
Additional requirements, guidelines and eligibility information can be found at PascoVotes.gov by selecting the “2022 FSASE Scholarship Application” under Newsworthy on the homepage. Applicants will be personally interviewed by Corley, who will then select one finalist from Pasco County for consideration by the FSASE Scholarship Committee.
Pasco Tax Collector offices raised $3,800 for AmSkills
During November, the five Pasco County Tax Collector’s Offices raised $3,800 in donations on behalf of AmSkills, a non-profit program created to prepare qualified individuals interested in learning skills to work in the manufacturing field.
Based in Pasco County, AmSkills offers programs from entry-level training to job placement assistance throughout the Tampa Bay area.
“AmSkills is bringing hands-on skills training to youth and adults in low-to-mid income neighborhoods through the use of our Mobile Workshop and introducing them to great careers in the manufacturing industry,” said Tom Mudano, president & CEO of AmSkills.
“I have long been a proponent of technical education as an alternative to college, especially for those with talents and abilities that are best suited to manufacturing and technology,” said Tax Collector Mike Fasano.
For more information about AmSkills, visit www.amskills.org or contact Sergio De Oliveira, general manager, at 727301-1282, ext. 125.
DOH-Pasco warns residents of potential for COVID-19 testing scams
People should rely on trusted sources of information for access to COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and future monoclonal antibody treatment locations in Pasco County. As demand for testing increases, so does the risk for potential scams.
Be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19 products and practices, especially as it pertains to testing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has seen unauthorized fraudulent test kits for COVID-19 being sold online.
Rely on trusted sources of information for COVID-19 testing and locations by going to the Florida COVID-19 Response website at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.
Check to make sure a COVID-19 testing location is legitimate.
Be cautious of:
• Unexpected phone calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.
• Offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing on social media sites.
• Purchasing at-home testing kits from street vendors.
• Individuals going door-to-door selling at-home testing kits.
• Links that seem questionable or are from unverified sources offering COVID-19 testing options.
Complaints about fraudulent activity related to COVID-19 testing can be reported to the State of Florida Attorney General at MyFloridaLegal.com or call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226).
Complaints regarding laboratories associated with COVID-19 testing sites can be reported to the Agency for Health Care Administration by emailing CAU@AHCA.MyFlorida.com.
If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately to the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General at
TIPS.HHS.GOV or call 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477).
If you suspect illegal activity relating to FDA-regulated products, including fraudulent COVID-19 treatments, vaccines, and tests, report it to the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations at AccessData.FDA.gov/Scripts/Email/OC/OCI/Contact.cfm.
