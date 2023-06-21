That drone flying overhead could be a Walmart delivery, or a hobbyist taking nature photos. Or it could be Pasco County Mosquito Control looking for breeding sites of the world’s deadliest animal so it can destroy them before they damage you.
This is Mosquito Awareness Week, and Pasco County wants to spread the word about its efforts to protect residents from the diseases, most of them viral and incurable, spread by the pernicious insect, as well as efforts we can take to protect ourselves.
“The biggest issue with mosquitoes is their ability to spread diseases,” said Maria Johnson, community engagement director with the Pasco County Mosquito Control District. “They can impact not only humans, but also our pets and our livestock. They’re actually the world's deadliest animal, based on the number of people that die annually from mosquitoes.”
Johnson and Adriane Rogers, executive director of the agency, said mosquitos can transmit dengue virus, which does occur in Pasco County, as well as malaria; those two diseases account for the most mosquito-related deaths worldwide. They can also transmit Zika virus, Chikungunya virus, West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, Saint Louis Encephalitis virus and heartworm in dogs and cats. The last four are considered endemic in Florida, and their presence is monitored year-round.
One way is by setting out chickens in areas where there are high levels of mosquitos. Mosquito Control draws their blood once a week (no chickens are harmed in any way and the viruses are not harmful to chickens) to check for antibodies. If they are found, the county performs remediation.
While the county tries to eliminate mosquito colonies in their larval stage, as a last resort it takes action to kill mosquitos, including using mosquito trucks. While residents of a certain age may remember nightly visits from a truck spewing clouds of insecticide, current practices, Rogers said, mean using a very low level of chemicals that are not harmful to humans or animals.
“In addition to that,” she said, “we have an aquatic herbicide department that goes out and sprays for invasive aquatic plants, because some plants have an association for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes actually pierce the roots of the plants to breathe. So if we reduce the plants, we also reduce the mosquito population.
“Last, we have an aviation department. We have two helicopters that go out and perform mosquito applications. More recently we are starting to use drone technologies and making applications to areas that hold water as well.”
Mosquitos don’t breed in swiftly moving currents or large bodies of water, but all stagnant water, from the swamp down the road to the birdbath in the back yard, can become a breeding ground. Part of Mosquito Control’s mission is to educate residents about measures they can take to “Fight the Bite.”
“We also encourage Pasco citizens to help us with mosquito control by using ‘three D’s’: drain, dress and defend,” Johnson said. “To drain, eliminate water from containers, tires, things of that nature. Cover up — that's the dress portion of it — wear long-sleeved clothes. Defend: Limit your outdoor activity during the time when mosquitoes are most active, which is around dawn and dusk.”
For more information about mosquito control, to request service at a location or to take a tour of the campus in Odessa, visit pascomosquito.org or call 727-376-4568.
