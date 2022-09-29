Pasco County announced that it is lifting all evacuation orders.
All Pasco shelters are closed, but the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter remains open.
Pasco County Government Offices are closed today and will reopen Friday. Animal Services will reopen at noon Friday. Senior Centers will reopen Monday.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will offer free, hourly service today on routes 19, 21 & 23 from noon to 6 p.m.
Public Works crews are clearing debris from roadways. Drivers are reminded to treat intersections without working traffic lights
as a four-way stop.
Damage assessment teams are performing countywide inspections.
Trash collection resumes Friday. Tipping fees for storm debris are waived through Saturday, Oct. 8, at the following locations:
• West Pasco Resource Recovery Facility, 14606 Hays Road, Spring Hill (opens at noon).
• East Pasco Transfer Station, 9626 Handcart Road, Dade City (open; yard debris limited to three bags per household).
Two sandbag disposal sites are open to properly dispose of used sandbags:
• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
• Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
