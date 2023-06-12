Pasco County Libraries are the best of the best. That’s according to the Florida Library Association, which named Pasco County Libraries the 2023 Library of the Year.
The award’s criteria, chosen from a highly competitive group of nominees, include programming creativity and innovation, service expansion and enhancement, and programs emulated by other libraries. Pasco County Libraries have demonstrated excellence in each of these categories through the development of its popular “makerspaces,” where community members can create in and use complete wood shops, multimedia studios, full test kitchens, and a community garden, like the one at Wesley Chapel’s only current library, New River Library, on State Road 54.
Jordan Miltner, Pasco County Libraries’ digital media coordinator, said their success is particularly attributed to community involvement in the popular makerspaces’ development.
“We were praised by the Florida Library Association for our way of receiving community feedback when creating the makerspaces,” Miltner said. “The spaces are all free, removing barriers to access, and we maintained continual high patron satisfaction with high community involvement through interest groups, stakeholder meetings, and community surveys.”
Pasco County’s next library, the Wesley Chapel Library in the Seven Oaks community, took public input so far that it decided to go with a multipurpose room set up for multiple makerspaces, due to the variety of responses from area residents. The $10 million library will begin construction soon and is expected to open in either late 2024 or early 2025.
This is the third Library of the Year award the Pasco County Libraries System has received, previously being recognized for innovation and community engagement in 2006 and 2008. The award aims to recognize outstanding and ongoing contributions to Florida’s libraries, according to the Florida Library Associations website.
“Pasco County Libraries are on the forefront,” said Judy Kuhns, the 2023 vice chair of the FLA Award and Honors Committee. “Their spaces are so unique because they are specifically made for each individual branch and highlight their libraries’ community-based approach.”
Miltner says Pasco County Libraries are just a part of a bigger movement to expand community programs and resources.
“Libraries across the nations are continually trying to offer resources beyond just books,” Miltner said. “Over the last 10-15 years, there’s been a shift moving towards creating spaces where the community can get their hands on something they’ve never been exposed to — which is what Pasco County Libraries has aimed to do with our makerspaces.”
