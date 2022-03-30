The Pasco County Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee has joined the Pasco County Commission in sending a letter of support for Hernando County’s efforts to expand County Line Road.
“Hernando County is taking the lead by applying for competitive discretionary funds through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program,” the MPO said. “The Pasco County Board of County Commissioners approved, and signed, a letter expressing their support of this project.”
The letter from Pasco Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Pasco would commit $2.12 million to the project, 10% of total project costs, the same financial commitment Hernando County is making, for a 20% local match.
In addition, Pasco would cooperate with Hernando in right-of-way acquisition for the parts of the road in Pasco County, the letter said.
In both counties, expansion of County Line Road is very high on the list of road priorities.
