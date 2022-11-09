The County Commission has issued a local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, allowing the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community, according to a news release. It is in effect for seven days unless renewed or rescinded.
Pasco County is also opening a hurricane shelter.
Residents are encouraged to first consider staying with family or friends, but if that’s not an option, they can go to the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter at 11161 Denton Ave. in Hudson.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. today. Pasco County is not accepting new special needs registrations, and due to the possibility of high winds, the county is not providing transportation to the shelter.
To help protect property from floodwaters, Pasco County has two self-serve sandbag locations:
• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
• Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
Sandbag sites are open 24/7. Sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags.
