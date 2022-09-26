The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the county administrator and emergency management director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
Pasco County is expecting hurricane and storm surge conditions. Officials urge residents to consider evacuating their home if they live in coastal or low-lying areas prone to flooding; the county expects to issue evacuation orders and shelter locations later today.
Pasco has opened six, self-serve sandbag locations:
• W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
• Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey
• Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
• Land O' Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes
• Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
Pasco County's Customer Service Center will be open until 8 p.m. Monday and will open 24 hours beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. Call 727-847-2411 or chat with us online at MyPasco.net.
The Pasco County Emergency Operations Center is operating at a Level One Activation status, and Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring conditions and responding, as necessary, to any issues that arise.
