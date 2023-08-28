Pasco County Government will be issuing a mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward the Gulf Coast. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected to impact Pasco County.
You MUST evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:
- You live in Evacuation Zone A
- You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco
- You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding
- You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during
heavy rainfall
- You're in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety
hazards
You SHOULD evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:
- You live in Evacuation Zones B or C
- You're registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident
- You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss
Know your evacuation zone. Visit mypas.co/Map to enter your street address on the interactive map, and to see other emergency information.
Consider riding out the storm with family or friends. If that's not an option, you can evacuate directly to a Pasco County Shelter. Shelters will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. Pasco County will release a list of open shelters Monday.
All storm-related information and updates are available on MyPasco.net and on social media platforms.
