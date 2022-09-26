Pasco County is issuing a mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Hurricane Ian churns off the Gulf Coast.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected to impact Pasco County later this week.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for those who live in:

• Evacuation Zone A

• Manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere

• Low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

• A structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

• You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

• You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

• You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Learn your evacuation zone by visiting mypas.co/Map.