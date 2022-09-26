Pasco County is issuing a mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Hurricane Ian churns off the Gulf Coast.
Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected to impact Pasco County later this week.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for those who live in:
• Evacuation Zone A
• Manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere
• Low-lying area or an area prone to flooding
• A structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall
You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:
• You live in Evacuation Zones B or C
• You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident
• You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss
Learn your evacuation zone by visiting mypas.co/Map.
