NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager.
Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
Mike Carballa, who officially became county administrator Oct. 1 — the same day the turnover happened — told commissioners this week that the county had a successful transition with the jail, but these are early days and the handoff would be an ongoing process.
There was no ceremony to mark the change.
“The focus of this entire transition has been to make it as seamless as possible, especially for the employees. We’ve been working closely with the jail team for months, so on the first day of the transition, October 1, 2022, our team was prepared and eager to begin this next chapter,” Carballa told the Tampa Bay Times in an email.
The transfer has been a monumental chore even if there has been little public display.
The management change has meant transferring personnel, moving various accounting and financial duties from the sheriff to the county and Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. The county also hired Stacey Jenkins as the chief corrections officer for the jail. She worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 1991 and was Nocco’s commander of the Court Services Bureau.
The county also takes on dozens of the jail-related guns, a fleet of vehicles, computers, phones, radios and other equipment, according to the official inventory. It also shows the county will now manage nearly 50 contracts for services ranging from court record systems and medical programs to agreements with Hernando and Seminole counties for housing overflow inmates.
One major task has been making personnel transfers and filling open positions.
“As part of the jail transition, Pasco County welcomed approximately 300 team members, and more will be added with the future jail expansion,” said Barbara Hitzemann, Pasco County’s human resources director.
While the county promised to keep benefits and retirement standing in place for corrections employees who would transfer over, some chose to change jobs or leave.
“When the jail transition was announced, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office had 289 certified corrections officers. Since February 2022, 57 certified officers have left the jail for various reasons including retirements, resignations and transfers within the Sheriff’s Office,” according to Jenkins. “Pasco County is always recruiting.”
“Finding good, qualified people is a challenge as all public safety organizations are hiring similar positions. Over the course of the jail transition, we’ve met many dedicated men and women of the Detention Center. Our hope is to attract additional people, with the same dedication, to join our Pasco County team,” county administrators said in a statement.
The county has had to fill other jobs as well, hiring seven employees to manage jail-related operations, Hitzmann said.
The Clerk of Court has also had to add to its staff, anticipating at least five new employees, according to Chip Osowski, communications officer for Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, clerk of the circuit court and comptroller.
Since the clerk’s office handles financial aspects of county government, the transfer now puts the office in charge of reviewing all jail-related contracts, the additional payroll responsibilities, more capital asset management and a variety of accounting, banking, auditing and purchasing responsibilities. The office has also contracted with an outside accountant.
While initially the county anticipated paying for the new responsibilities and employees by keeping the approximately $50 million in general funds previously given to the sheriff each year, county officials say they are not sure of the final financial impact because the transition is still too new.
Carballa said that one difference now is “we have the opportunity and fiduciary responsibility to manage it and look for enhancement and efficiency opportunities.” He also said change is likely as the county faces ongoing challenges.
“Growth in our community will continue to be a challenge as the demand for services grows. While we’re in the process of creating a new public safety branch, retaining an experienced chief correctional officer and command staff will dampen any operational hurdles associated with the change” Carballa said.
“We expect some adjustments to organizational culture, processes ... but these are minor in the overall big picture.”
