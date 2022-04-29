NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County government is hiring and will be holding a job fair on Tuesday, May 10.
Pasco’s Human Resources Department is hosting the event at the Pasco County Internal Services Building from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Managers will be on site to conduct on-the-spot interviews, so applicants should dress to impress, and bring several copies of their resume.
Pasco County Internal Services is at 7536 State St., First Floor, New Port Richey.
This is your opportunity to join one of the Top Workplaces in the country. Watch this short VIDEO about the award-winning organization, the services provided and the competitive benefits.
The following career opportunities are available now:
- GoPasco Bus Drivers
- Field Inspectors
- Equipment Operators
- Utility Positions
- Engineers (Utilities and Public Works)
- Detention Officers
- Many More Entry-Level to Upper-Level Positions
To learn more about Pasco County Government, visit MyPasco.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.