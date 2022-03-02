DADE CITY -- Pasco County Government is hiring and its Human Resources Department is hosting an in-person job fair on Tuesday, March 8, at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Dade City. 

Hiring managers will conduct on-the-spot interviews, so applicants should dress well and bring several copies of their resume.  Social distancing rules will apply, and the use of face coverings is encouraged.

The UF/IFAS Extension Office is at 36702 State Road 52 in Dade City.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following career opportunities are available now:

  • GoPasco Bus Drivers
  • Principal Planner
  • Surveyor and Mapper
  • Field Inspectors
  • 911 Call Takers
  • Deputy Building Official
  • Utilities Director
  • Equipment Operators
  • Engineers (Utilities and Public Works)
  • Many more Mid to Upper-Level Positions

To learn more about Pasco County Government, visit MyPasco.net.