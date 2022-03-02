DADE CITY -- Pasco County Government is hiring and its Human Resources Department is hosting an in-person job fair on Tuesday, March 8, at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Dade City.
Hiring managers will conduct on-the-spot interviews, so applicants should dress well and bring several copies of their resume. Social distancing rules will apply, and the use of face coverings is encouraged.
The UF/IFAS Extension Office is at 36702 State Road 52 in Dade City.
The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following career opportunities are available now:
- GoPasco Bus Drivers
- Principal Planner
- Surveyor and Mapper
- Field Inspectors
- 911 Call Takers
- Deputy Building Official
- Utilities Director
- Equipment Operators
- Engineers (Utilities and Public Works)
- Many more Mid to Upper-Level Positions
To learn more about Pasco County Government, visit MyPasco.net.
