In an effort to attract and retain quality employees, Pasco County recently announced it is boosting pay for most of its government workforce.
Starting salaries for most positions increased an average of 10 to 15%.
County commissioners recently completed a pay and class study to evaluate pay ranges for hundreds of county employees in a full spectrum of jobs. The total pay raise package cost $13.1 million to be paid from various pots of money depending on the job.
“Our pay and class study is key to retaining team members and attracting new employees,” said County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey in a news release. “Pasco County is committed to creating a better future for our community, and there’s no better way to do that than by investing in the right people.”
The compensation study took several months to complete. Human resources worked with all county departments and hundreds of employees to review position equality internally and competitiveness within the local economy externally and recommended implementing the findings. The County Commission voted unanimously to accept the pay raise recommendations as part of their budget process earlier this year.
Employees in lower pay ranges received larger percentage increase, higher paid employees lower rate increases, the county said. According to the news release, employees earning less than $30,000 per year saw increases that averaged 14% while those earning between $30,000 and $40,000 realized increases averaging 12%.
Employees earning from $40,000 to $50,000 saw average pay raises of 10% while those earning more than $50,000 averaged a 6% increase. The increases included front line county workers from multiple departments including public transportation, corrections and fire rescue.
The cost of the raises for employees paid through the county’s general fund, such as those who work in park, libraries and general administration, totaled $2.8 million. Another $2.4 million went for fire rescue employees, according to Pasco Public Information Officer Ryan Hughes. In addition, $2.5 million in pay increases went to workers in utilities, whose salaries are paid by fees, while municipal services workers received raises totaling $1.6 million. Building department workers also are paid through fees and their raises totaled $1.1 million.
Public works employees received $1.3 million in raises, which are paid through the gas tax and the county’s stormwater assessment and the remainder of the raises came in tourism, E-911 and solid waste, all of which are paid by users of the service, Hughes said.
“This is our third pay and class study since 2016, and the biggest bump we’ve seen to date,” said Human Resources Director Barbara Hitzemann in the release. “With our competitive pay and a fantastic benefits package — we encourage anyone looking for a meaningful career serving in local government to consider joining our team.”
