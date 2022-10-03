On Oct. 1, the management of the Pasco County Detention Center transitioned to Pasco County’s Board of County Commissioners.
Inquiries about the detention center, including inquiries about inmates and requests for booking photos and information, must be directed to the Pasco County Government, as PSO no longer manages any aspect of the detention center.
Refer to Pasco County Government’s website at MyPasco.net for additional information.
