With Tropical Storm Elsa expected to pass west of the region on Tuesday night, Pasco County commissioners are considering a resolution for Tuesday’s County Commission meeting declaring a local state of emergency.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several Florida counties including Pasco on Saturday.
“Pasco County is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch. Current forecasts predict heavy rainfall impacting the west coast of Florida as the storm moves forward, and the event poses a potential and continuing threat to the lives and property of residents of Pasco County, requiring advance preparation and mobilization of resources, as well as flexibility and authority from the Board of County Commissioners to act in a timely manner to mitigate damage and render assistance to affected residents,” the county declaration states.
The declaration will be effective for seven days unless rescinded or extended by law.
The regular commission meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Historic Pasco County Courthouse, 37918 Meridian Ave. in Dade City.
