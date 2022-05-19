PASCO COUNTY -- The Pasco Board of County Commissioners workshop to discuss the budget will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, in the West Pasco Government Center Boardroom.
It will be streamed online and broadcast live on Pasco Television.
Elected officials and administrators from Pasco County Government and constitutional offices will discuss the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The meeting will be at the West Pasco Government Center Board Room, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey.
Community members are welcome to attend the workshop, but there will be no public comment.
You can watch the live broadcast on Pasco TV Online, the MyPasco App, Pasco County YouTube, Frontier Channel 42 and Spectrum Channel 643.
Agendas for all BCC meetings are available here: bit.ly/PascoAgendas.
