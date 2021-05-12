Pasco County Commission approves multifamily moratorium

The Pasco County Commission on May 4 approved a measure to place a moratorium on multifamily home construction in a part of the county.
This was the second of two required public hearings on the moratorium on the submission and acceptance of applications for proposed multifamily homes such as apartments in an area comprising most of commission District 2, represented by Commissioner Mike Moore.
In meetings last year and early this year, he has asked that something be done about the number of apartments being approved in his district.
The moratorium is effective for 180 days from April 1 and could be extended by a majority vote.
The affected area runs along U.S. 41-Land O’ Lakes Boulevard from State Road 52 to State Road 54, east to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in the southern part of District 2 and just west of the Suncoast Parkway in the northern part.
This is part of a trend in Florida as regional residential growth has accelerated in the past few months.
There was one public comment in opposition to the moratorium.
Eric Garduno, government affairs director of the Bay Area Apartment Association in Tampa, an association of apartment communities, owners, managers, suppliers, and professionals that promote and advance the needs of the rental housing industry, said there is no oversaturation of rental housing in Pasco County.
“People moving here are going to need places to live,” he said.
John Tomsu, of Wesley Chapel, urged a vote in favor of the moratorium. Residents of the Seven Oaks community went out and talked about the moratorium, he said, and “not one person that we spoke to was against the ordinance.”
Tomsu said that he has seen an increase in traffic, accidents and overcrowded schools because of multifamily housing. “Our infrastructure needs to catch up,” he said.
There were more than 60 emails read into the public record, including one from Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, that recommended approval.
All contended that approving more multifamily housing would hurt the county, and Moore concluded by saying that the moratorium would give county officials a chance to analyze the impact of multifamily housing on traffic, schools and infrastructure.
The two motions to allow the moratorium passed 5-0.
Public to be admitted to chambers
Following months of complaints from the public about the County Commission’s practice of only allowing public comment through communications technology, commissioners approved modifications that will permit a limited number of people to come into the board rooms and address the commission directly, beginning May 18.
There will be limitations based on the need for social distancing, but the maximum capacity at the Dade City Board Room should start at 18, not counting elected officials and county staff, and 30 at the New Port Richey Board Room.
“County Administration is recommending the use of masks inside the board rooms, but this will not be a requirement to enter the board rooms,” the agenda documents say. In addition, “Once a Board Room reaches the posted maximum capacity, participants will be directed to the public comment kiosk.”
The amended rules still allow for the use of technology but the kiosks can be closed if they are not needed for public comment.
On May 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 2006, which allows the governor to override local emergency orders effective July 1. DeSantis also issued an executive order suspending any restrictions until then.
The motion passed 5-0 in the consent agenda.
Lakeside Woodlands depressions
Commissioners agreed to try to find a solution to the severe problems faced by some residents of the Lakeside Woodlands community in Hudson.
A cave complex under Willow Brook Court has been causing problems since August 2019, according to news reports, when holes began opening up.
Some residents along the road have had to live with no access to their driveways, broken pipes and strange noises, residents wrote in emails to the commission, noting that they live in fear every day and are enduring severe stress. Fences block the road and emergency access is limited out of fear that a heavy truck might cause a road collapse.
“It’s a dangerous situation for these folks,” said Commissioner Jack Mariano, who noted that the rumblings people are hearing probably are a river running underground.
With hurricane season approaching, something has to be done, Mariano said.
According to a January 2020 story in the Tampa Bay Times, the neighborhood was built in the early 1980s, before the 2002 mapping of the Hudson cave system.
With a busy agenda in the works for May 18, commissioners agreed to put the situation on the agenda for the June meeting.
Commissioner Kathryn Starkey said a staffer was going to take a look at trying to get earthquake mitigation money and look at other funding.
“Citizens shouldn’t be left hanging like this,” she said.
In other action
• County Administrator Dan Biles told commissioners April building permit numbers were up double on single-family homes, and that next month the county expects to beat the 2018 number of permits. There are also more commercial building permits and the industry is running at “full throttle” right now. Biles was asked about permitting fees and said that one problem was that when they charged a fee for “expedited service,” all the applicants were paying the fee and no one was getting expedited service. The county is having a hard time finding workers and even held a job fair in Dade City on May 4. Labor is an issue across the building industry.
• Commissioners discussed the county’s panhandling ordinance. County attorney Jeffrey Steinsnyder said the county’s solicitation rules can’t be enforced unless panhandlers are in the right of way or are trespassing; otherwise panhandlers are exercising protected constitutional rights. They can be told that they cannot stand on a median, but they can stand on a public sidewalk.
