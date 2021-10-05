NEW PORT RICHEY — Despite some strong objections from the public, the Pasco County Commission on Sept. 28 approved 5-0 a measure that will result in homeowners in the area of Oaks Park finally paying an annual assessment to compensate the county for its purchase of land that had originally been slated for a multifamily development.
Jean Cifelli of Southern Oaks asked for a postponement of the vote and said she sought “a fair and equitable solution rather than a rushed and flawed fix.”
In the seven years since the special assessment was approved but not implemented, 70% of the properties in that subdivision had changed ownership, said Cindy Fargo of Southern Oaks, and very few of the current owners in her subdivision knew about the assessment.
“The fact that this was delayed so long should tell you that there were problems with it,” she said.
The assessment will charge 1,588 lots $135.39 per year for 15 years. The assessments will begin to appear on next year’s tax bills.
In a Sept. 24 letter to the commissioners, Cifelli and Fargo wrote that the board failed to meet standards required for an assessment by the county, specifically citing a requirement that the improvements or services designated “have an ascertainable special benefit to the properties assessed” and that the assessment be reasonable apportioned.
However, several citizens spoke out in favor of the assessment, expressing concerns about possible future development of the land.
Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick made a motion to direct staff to look into changing the future land use to Recreation/Open Space. That motion passed 5-0.
After the vote, outside the commission chambers, Fargo said she had opposed the assessment from the beginning. They’re not getting any additional services for the money they’ll have to pay when the assessment becomes effective.
She added that the board of Southern Oaks hadn’t even informed the homeowners that the commission was considering the assessment.
“Our county commissioner, Christina Fitzpatrick, did not meet with us, knowing we wanted to discuss this before any action was taken,” Fargo said.
“It’s not an essential service,” Fargo said. “We’re just part of the purse to pay down the settlement with the developer.”
Multifamily moratorium extended six months
Commissioners voted 5-0 to extend the moratorium on multifamily developments in the central part of the county for six months. The area involved is roughly between Bruce B. Downs and Land O’ Lakes boulevards between State Roads 52 and 54.
Nectarios Pittos, the planning and development director, said a consultant is going through numerous projects and analyzing what the developments have enabled, and what has actually taken place, and it’s taking “a bit of time.”
Ftizpatrick asked if she could get an update in 90 days instead of 180 days. Commissioner Mike Moore asked what she was worried about, and Fitzpatrick said she wanted “an update or a presentation so we can move forward.”
The moratorium is in Moore’s district, and he said county staff is “slammed” with all the projects that are coming to the county.
“You have a choice of pulling them off projects that need to move forward now, or putting all their energy into this,” he said. “That’s your option.”
“I’d like to see it done, sooner rather than later,” Fitzpatrick replied.
The motion stuck with the 180 days, until April 2022.
In other action
• The commission approved a resolution 5-0 naming Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week. A few of the children who participate in 4-H were at the meeting. “I have a grandson that’s in 4-H right now and I appreciate everything you all do for the kids,” said Commission Chairman Ron Oakley. “It’s a great program and the board appreciates what you do.” Shayla Reighter, Pasco County 4-H agent, thanked the board for the resolution.
• Commissioners held the final public hearing for the county’s budget and millage rates. Three members of the public commented on the issue of the budget for the Pasco County Clerk and Comptroller. Fitzpatrick made a motion to fully fund the Clerk’s Office but it died for lack of a second. Members voted 4-0 to adopt the millage rates for the General Fund and Transportation Trust Fund; voted 4-0 on the Fire MSBU millage rate; voted 4-0 on the seven debt service millage rates; and voted 4-0 to approve the $1.7 billion budget.
• State Rep. Amber Mariano announced that the state had come through with $3.8 million for the Lindrick area sewer system and water quality upgrades, and Pasco County Ackerman Street drainage improvements.
• Commissioner Mike Moore noted that a new company has begun work on the diverging diamond at I-75 and State Road 54 that was started by the construction firm that defaulted.
• Commissioners voted 5-0 to pay $865,000 for the library system to buy library books, resource subscriptions and related items.
• Commissioners approved 5-0 a road paving assessment of $2.42 million for Trinity Oaks subdivision and Thousand Oaks Phase One, and one for McDonald Lane for $59,085.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.