Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr Day. BCC government offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Jan. 17; however, parks and beaches will remain open to the public from dawn to dusk.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be open Jan. 17, providing service on all fixed routes and paratransit. Administrative offices will be closed to walk-in customers but phone lines will be open until 8 p.m.
All Pasco County Libraries will be closed Jan. 17.
The Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed Jan. 17. An Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Jan. 17; however, they’ll be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers.
