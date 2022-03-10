Whether you’re looking for a career change or just starting out, on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Office of Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, Esq., Pasco County Clerk of Court & Comptroller, will host its first in-person Career Fair.
Career opportunities include positions in both Dade City or New Port Richey locations for civil and criminal courts, financial services and the Office of Inspector General. Applicants will speak directly with a hiring manager about career opportunities.
The Pasco Clerk & Comptroller’s Office offers a comprehensive benefits package with health insurance, dental, vision, and other supplemental plans, as well as paid holidays and vacation. Employees qualify for enrollment in the Florida Retirement System and other optional deferred compensation plans.
“Our Career Fair offers something for everyone, including a job with an amazing organization that cares about you and wants you to succeed,” Alvarez-Sowles said. “Our office provides a wide variety of services to the citizens of Pasco. We offer many opportunities that allow our talented teammates a place to shine."
The event will be at the Pasco County Utilities Building 19420 Central Blvd.
Land O’ Lakes, in the Anclote/Cotee Conference Room.
Preview career opportunities, salary, and benefits at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pascocourts.
Participants should bring several hard copies of their resume to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.