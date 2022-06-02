NEW PORT RICHEY — Celebrate the world’s oceans, and help protect Pasco County’s waterways – including the Gulf of Mexico – which provide recreation, exercise and economic opportunity.
You’re invited to join Keep Pasco Beautiful for a World Ocean Day Cleanup June 8 to help prevent trash and debris from entering Pasco’s waterways.
For more details and to register for the cleanup, visit bit.ly/PascoOceanDay
The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ordinance One, 5738 Main St., New Port Richey.
“If we don’t do something, it’s estimated that for every three pounds of fish in the ocean, there’ll be one pound of plastic,” Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King said. “Limiting our use of single use plastics and disposing of trash properly can go a long way toward protecting our precious waterways.”
World Ocean Day was designated by the United Nations. It provides an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the ocean and to better understand how to interact with it in a sustainable manner.
