The week of April 11 to 15, Pasco County Community Development is hosting events that will highlight how Community Development Block Grant funds are used to help Pasco’s underserved.
The funds are used to help the community in these areas:
- Mental Health
- Homeless Prevention
- New and Renovated Facilities
- Neighborhood Parks Renovations
- Small Business Assistance
- Workforce Development
You can attend the following free events:
Online Lunch and Learn Sessions to be held at noon
- April 12 – Rosalie Rendu & Housing for the Homeless, featuring Michael Raposa of St. Vincent de Paul
- April 14 – Homelessness in Pasco County, Featuring Don Anderson of Homeless Coalition of Pasco County
Online Agency Spotlight at noon
- April 15 – Learn about One Community Now, Premier, Good Sam & CARES at the Family Shelter Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- April 13 – 8225 Youth Lane, Port Richey
Online sessions require registration. E-mail communitydev@mypasco.net for details.
