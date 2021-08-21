Florida Department of Health reported a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported during the week of Aug. 13-19 with 150,118 more, or 21,445 a day, to bring the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,027,954.
That’s a slight decrease from the week of Aug. 6-12, when DOH reported 151,415 new cases, or 21,631 a day.
Case counts have been rising for weeks. For July 30-Aug. 5 DOH reported 134,506 new cases, or 19,215 a day. In the weekly report for July 23-29, DOH reported 110,477 new cases and DOH added 73,199 more cases to the tally for July 16-22.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was up 13% compared to 28% the week before. Florida added the nation’s second-highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 543, with Louisiana at No. 1 with 791 and Arkansas at No. 3 with 528.5.
According to the CDC, the rate of deaths per 100,000 increased by 146% compared to a decrease of 28% last week. DOH reported a death toll of 42,252 — 1,486 more than the week of Aug. 6-12 when the cumulative count climbed by 1,071 to total 40,766.
As of Aug. 19, 11 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 207 in the age group 16-29, 502 for ages 30-39, 1,344 for ages 40-49, 3,313 for ages 50-59, 3,060 for ages 60-64 and 33,815 for ages 64 and up.
The state’s new case positivity rate also continues to rise. DOH reported a rate of 19.8% for the week of Aug. 13-19, 19.1% for Aug. 6-12, and 18.9% for July 30-Aug. 5.
Pasco and Pinellas
In Pasco County, the new case positivity rate also increased. For the week of Aug. 13-19, DOH reported a positivity rate of 26.4% compared to 25.6% for Aug. 6-12. DOH reported a rate of 24.3% for July 30-Aug. 5, 22.5% for July 23-29 and 18.5% for July 16-22.
DOH reported 4,223 new COVID-19 cases in Pasco, an average of about 603 a day, which is an increase compared to 3,871 reported the week of Aug. 6-12. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is up to 60,753.
DOH reported 3,404 new cases the week of July 30-Aug. 5. For the week of July 23-29, cases increased by 2,883 compared to 1,636 for the week of July 16-22.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco County is high with a 13.68% increase in cases in the past seven days and a 4.88% increase in hospital admissions.
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate increased to 20.6% compared to 19.2% for the week of Aug. 6-12. DOH reported a rate of 18% for July 30-Aug. 5.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 6,271, an average of 896 a day, which is a decrease compared to the 6,424 reported the week of Aug. 6-12. The cumulative count rose to 107,485.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 25% increase in new cases over the past seven days up from 23% last week. New hospital admissions were up by 2.85%.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pasco totaled 802 and 1,671 in Pinellas.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 66%
CDC and local health officials say the highest rate of transmission with the more serious cases is occurring in areas with low vaccination rates. They say the vaccine not only prevents people from getting COVID-19, it also helps keep them from getting as sick. Officials are urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The latest word is that the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval of the Pfizer vaccine sometime next week.
DOH reports that the state’s vaccination rate for the week increased to 66% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 65% last week.
As of Aug. 19, DOH reported that 12,691,414 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 2,160,503 receiving a first-dose only and 10,530,911 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to DOH, 86% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 80% of ages 60-64, 72% of ages 50-59, 65% of ages 40-49, 55% of ages 30-39, 47% of ages 20-29 and 47% of ages 12-19.
In Pasco County, DOH reports that 291,458 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 61%.
In Pinellas County, 561,810 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 63%, up 1% from last week.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine still maintains a COVID-19 dashboard providing information on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 1:21 p.m. Aug. 21, 37.6 million cases and 627,956 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 211.115 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.42 million deaths. In addition, more than 4.89 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
