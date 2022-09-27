Pasco County announces closures

Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Please also note the following service interruptions:

• GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.

• Residential and commercial trash and recycling collection services will be suspended Wednesday and Thursday. (Collection may resume Friday, weather permitting.)

• Libraries closed Tuesday.

• Senior Centers closed Tuesday.

• Extension Offices closed Tuesday.

• Building Construction Services closed all offices Tuesday.

• Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources parks and boat ramps closed Tuesday. (Future reservations are not being accepted until further notice.)

• Animal Services closed Tuesday. (Animal Control Officers will be available for emergency response only.)