PORT RICHEY -- Join Pasco County Animal Services as the agency partners with The Runaways Animal Rescue for an Adopt-A-Palooza.
The event will be held Saturday, June 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Runaways Animal Rescue, 8020 Washington St., Port Richey.
“Shelters and rescues throughout the region are full of dogs, cats and other animals in need of forever homes,” said PCAS director Mike Shumate. “This is the perfect event to find a new pet for your family.”
Participating organizations partnering with PCAS and Runaways Animal Rescue include:
- Humane Society of Pasco County
- SPCA Suncoast
- AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue
- Cat Haven Rescue
- Humane Society of Pinellas
- Humane Society of the Nature Coast
- Maxx and Me
- Pawesome Village Rescue
- Rescue Pets of Florida
Local businesses will provide $50 adoption vouchers for select pets and 150 gift bags for adopters. Food and music will be available at the event. Adoption processes, fees and requirements may vary for each of the agencies represented.
