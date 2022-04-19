Pasco County 4-H program hosts summer day camps

Pasco County Cooperative Extension will be holding Summer Day Camps from June 15 to July 20, hosted by Pasco 4-H.
The program is designed to explore science, art, cooking, sewing, animals and a lot more.
The camps are for kids ages 5 to 18, and will be held on the above dates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations in Pasco County.
Register at bit.ly/4HSummerCamp2022.
Activities will include horseback riding, science experiments, arts & crafts and cooking.
The cost for each camp ranges from $20 to $30 per child. Spots are limited, so register today.
