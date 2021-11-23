Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
Th market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Light Up The Night!
NEW PORT RICHEY — The city of New Port Richey will present Light Up The Night! on Friday, Dec. 3, for the lighting of the tree, activities, crafts, performances and a meet and greet with Santa.
The free event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sims Park.
Special performances on stage are from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and the tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m.
The tree will be set up in front of the amphitheater in Sims Park with craft stations set up around the circle. Meet and greet with Santa will be in Peace Hall. Christmas cards will be on display around Orange Lake.
Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectibles Show
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectibles show will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Elks Lodge 2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
The show will feature coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry. Come to buy, sell, or have items appraised. Admission and parking are free. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m. For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Dade City Christmas parade to be held Dec. 10
DADE CITY — The Pioneer Florida Museum and Village will host the downtown Dade City Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.
Thousands of spectators come to Downtown Dade City every year, since at least 1982, to see the Dade City Christmas Parade make its way through the downtown area.
The official downtown parade route begins at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Fifth Street; goes west on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Seventh Street (U.S. 301)., south to Church Avenue and then east to Fifth Street, in front of the post office.
Country music jam at St. Mark’s
Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson.
The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians.
All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional.
For information, call 727-856-3344.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays, at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments are served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information call Chuck 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
