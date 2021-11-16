Rainwater Harvesting/Rain Barrel Workshop
DADE CITY — Learn to collect rainwater for your landscape at UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service’s Rainwater Harvesting/Rain Barrel Workshop on Thursday, Nov. 18.
The workshop costs $50 per person and includes one rain barrel, spigot and instructions. Seating is limited, so register by Nov. 1.
The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Pasco Office, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City.
Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/NovRainBarrel.
Participants will receive a rain barrel with a capacity of around 50 gallons. The style and color of barrels may vary. Attendance at the workshop is required to receive the barrel. Registration and online payment are required. Print and bring your ticket as proof of purchase.
N.O.P.E. vigil
Honor those lost to overdoses and learn about the opioid epidemic at the annual Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education – NOPE – Virtual Candlelight Vigil at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Ryan Hampton is the author of the new book “Unsettled: How the Perdue Pharma Bankruptcy Failed the Victims of the American Overdose Epidemic.” He got his start as a White House intern and has taken his advocacy skills with him into recovery, advocating for better policies to help sustain long-term recovery in our nation.
The first 75 attendees of the event will receive a free signed copy of his book.
This event is free and open to all. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/nope-virtual-candlelight-vigil-narcotic-overdose-prevention-education-tickets-174308129307
Funk N’ Family Fall Festival
LAND O’ LAKES — Florida Penguin Productions will present the Funk N’ Family Fall Festival Saturday, Nov. 20, noon to 8 p.m., at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes.
This family-friendly fall music festival for adults and kids of all ages will feature live entertainment. The performance lineup will feature:
Electric Soul Therapy — 12:30 to 2 p.m.
K-Luv & The United Funk Foundation — 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Gotta Groove Band — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Reverend Barry & The Funk — 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for maximum comfort while enjoying the fall weather at the Heritage Park band shell.
Food trucks and vendors will be on hand. More than 40 local artisans will be selling their wares.
General admission is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/587168385981747.
Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectibles Show
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectibles show will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Elks Lodge 2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
The show will feature coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry. Come to buy, sell, or have items appraised. Admission and parking are free. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Country music jam at St. Mark’s
Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson.
The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians.
All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional.
For information, call 727-856-3344.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays, at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments are served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information call Chuck 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
