Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music.
Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Library Summer Touch-a-Truck
New Port Richey — Kick off the summer with Touch-a-Truck event Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St.
A variety of vehicles will be on display to take pictures with and explore, including fire and police vehicles. All trucks will be in the City Hall/Library parking lot.
Sports card, memorabilia show
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Nature Coast Sports Card, Memorabilia & Collectibles show will be having its next event June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quality Inn, 5316 U.S. 19 North, New Port Richey.
There will be more than 50 tables with vendors from all over the state offering various sports cards, new releases, autographed memorabilia, figurines, bobbleheads, jerseys, supplies, comic books, Pokemon cards, Funkos, and more.
Admission is $2; children 17 and younger are free. A portion of the admission fee for each show will benefit an area children's sports organization that will differ for each event. For more information, follow the show on its Facebook page or call "Pops" at 727-678-0976.
Music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Each Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Sonny Odens Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
Summer job fair
WESLEY CHAPEL — On Tuesday, June 7, The Shops at Wiregrass will host a job fair from 4-6 p.m. to provide job seekers an opportunity to apply to over 50 positions available throughout the center.
With more than 100 specialty shops, restaurants, and services, the job fair will feature a variety of open positions including those in retail, fitness, management, food service, and hospitality. Candidates will be able to visit participating stores, meet management teams, and learn more about available full-time and part-time positions.
A list of participating stores will be available at Guest Services after 3 p.m. on June 7.
To learn more about The Shops at Wiregrass event, visit https://www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/event/Job-Fair/2145561115/
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The next meeting will be May 3. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
David Phelps concert
NEW PORT RICHEY – Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in New Port Richey on Saturday, June 11, at the First Baptist Church of New Port Richey, 6800 Trouble Creek Road.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Joining Phelps will be popular comedian Mickey Bell.
This event will feature many of the songs from Phelps’ new Gamechanger recording.
For information, visit www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com or call727-849-4210.
Amateur radio field day exercise
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Gulf Coast Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise on June 25-26 at the Millennium Academy, 10005 Ridge Road.
The event is open to the public. Ham operators provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet. For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, visit http://gulfcoastarc.org.
Christmas in July event
HUDSON — Birthday Fundraiser Inc. will hold its second free community event, Christmas in July, at The Angelus, 12413 Hudson Ave. in Hudson, on Friday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. The event is part of the charity’s activities to inspire today’s youth to make a positive difference.
Birthday Fundraiser Inc. engages with individuals on ways that they can help others through simple acts of kindness. Featured community organizations include One Blood, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue. A drink station will provide free water bottles, while supplies last. Entertainment includes a large bounce house, six photo spots, snow machine, Santa on vacation, DJ, and variety of games & activities. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site and donating a percentage of their sales to The Angelus.
Donations are still being accepted by local businesses for items featured in the Christmas Gift Raffle.
Details about the raffle can be found on the website XmasInJuly.org and on the Facebook page at facebook.com/BirthdayFundraiserInc. Funds from the raffle will be used to cover administrative costs and event incidentals.
