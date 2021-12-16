Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
Th market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Holiday food giveaway to take place Dec. 17
PORT RICHEY — The 27th annual Farm Share Holiday Food Giveaway will take place at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Faith Baptist Church, 9230 Ridge Road in Port Richey.
The event is hosted by Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley, Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Property Appraiser Mike Wells, and state Sens. Ed Hooper and Wilton Simpson.
There will be a drive-thru pickup and no food will be given out before 9 a.m.
Call 727-847-8032 for more information.
Country Music Jam at North Buena Vista Civic Association
HOLIDAY — A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday.
Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink.
All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock.
New musicians encouraged to join.
For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
Country music jam at St. Mark’s
Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson.
The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians.
All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional.
For information, call 727-856-3344.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays, at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments are served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information call Chuck 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.