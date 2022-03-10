Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Jeepin 4 Justice event scheduled
SHADY HILLS — Farrell Cares, a 501(c)(3) organization, will hold its annual Jeepin 4 Justice event Friday-Sunday, March 11-13.
The event raises money for the Pasco County Sheriff's K-9 Unit. Since it started, the nonprofit has been able to provide the K-9 Unit with training supplies and proceeds to buy three dogs total (Farrell, Honor, and Rip). Last year the organization raised $10,000 for the K-9 Unit, and this year the goal is to raise money to help build a SWAT/K-9 obstacle course.
The event is at The Concourse at Safety Town, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
Baker House tours and plant sale
HOLIDAY — The Elfers Centennial Garden Club is hosting free tours of the Baker House (a cracker house built in 1882), and a plant sale from 9 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Centennial Park Library Branch, 5740 Mood Road in Holiday.
For more information, call 727-942-1752
Bay Area Renaissance Festival
DADE CITY — Go back in time to the 16th Century at the 2022 Bay Area Renaissance Festival.
Join the villagers of Fittleworth as they invite one and all to the European village featuring numerous stages of exciting entertainment, including musicians, magicians, jugglers and mimes. More than 100 artisans will fill the marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted goods.
Patrons will interact with memorable characters and enjoy full-contact live armored jousting, seven theme weekends and fabulous food.
The festival will be running on Saturdays and Sundays, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 3. Parking is free. Admission is $19.95 for adults (13 and older), $11.95 for children (5-12) and $15.95 for seniors (65 and older). Ticket packages and season passes also are available.
The event is at 12838 Auton Road in Dade City.
For more information, go to https://www.bayarearenfest.com.
Country music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
Th market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
St. Patrick celebration
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Pasco County Division 1, will hold its annual celebration honoring St. Patrick on Thursday, March 17, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 5340 High St., New Port Richey. Irish music will be played at 10:15 a.m. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. with special prayers to honor St. Patrick and remember deceased family and friends.
After the service a celebration of Irish food will occur in Msgr. Foynes Parish Hall with a dinner of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots for a donation of $15, eat in or take out. The number of meals will be limited, so reservations are recommended with Joe (727-534-7949), Mark (909-229-7292) or Jim (207-22-1032). Tickets can also be picked up at the parish office.
New Port Richey Garden Club plant sale
NEW PORT RICHEY — The New Port Richey Garden Club’s annual Spring Plant Sale will be Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 9810 Gary St., Hudson.
Admission is free. Call 404-402-5065 for more information.
Humane Society fundraiser
HUDSON — A fundraiser for the Pasco County Humane Society, “Project Give Me Shelter,” will be held Sunday, March 27, at The Angelus, 12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson, from noon to 5 p.m.
Entertainment donated by Lady &The Outlaw, Wallace Blvd. and Suburban Legendz. There will be food, beer, vendors, raffles, 50/50 and adoptable dogs. Cost is $10 per carload.
Art auction
ZEPHYRHILLS — An art auction will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Southport Springs in the big clubhouse, 3737 Southport Springs Parkway, in Zephyrhills.
The auction will feature the art of Glenwood Sherry, and there will be live and silent auctions. There will also be food trucks in the parking lot. The proceeds will benefit the SPS Veterans Committee, as well as the Gary Sinise Foundation, which is building an adaptive home for Warrant Officer Romy Carmago, who will attend this event.
This is a cash-and-carry event. This art was originally in the office of Dr. Daniel Frazier. For more information, email finleyrl817@yahoo.com.
Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival
ODESSA — The Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival will be held Friday, April 1, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Old McMicky's Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
Benefiting the Old McMicky's Farm Foundation, the outdoor event for those 21 and older will feature Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys.
Special honored guests will include local recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star families.
Enjoy craft beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and craft spirits distillers with entertainment, food and friends. All attendees will receive a free pint glass. Food will be available for sale.
General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.
Ticket packages are also available.
Purchase tickets at https://buytickets.at/oldmcmickysfarm/631862.
For more information, visit www.oldmcmickys.com.
Florida Native Plant Society to hold plant sale
LAND O’ LAKES — The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is having a native plant sale Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd. (US 41), Land O' Lakes.
There will be a large selection of quality nursery grown plants, free literature for pickup and books for sale, members on site to answer questions, a plant profile for each plant purchased and carts available for plant transportation.
For information, visit Nature Coast chapter website at PascoNativePlants.org and the Florida Association of Native Nurseries at fann.org.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
