Country music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344. • Every Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Our music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome, $3 donation for entry, musicians free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Women's Republican Club
The Women's Republican Club of Pasco County will meet on Monday, April 11, at the Timber Greens Country Club, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey. Come early, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for social hour (food and beverages available for purchase while you mingle) or join us from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the meeting. No fee for guests and men are welcome.
Native Plant Society
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at The Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/U.S. 41, Land O’ Lakes, between State Road 52 and State Road 54.
The subject of the April 12 meeting is “Big Pine Tract: The Longleaf Pine Survivors,” presented by Alice Herden. The Big Pine Tract is named for its old growth longleaf pines, which survived the decimation of what was once the dominant tree of the South. Participants will hear the history of this area and the Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area, the past and present land management strategies, and the plants and animals of interest.
Elfers Garden Club
HOLIDAY — The Elfers Centennial Garden Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the Centennial Park Library Branch, 5740 Moog Road in Holiday.
The club is hosting tours of the Baker House and a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday April 23, at the Centennial Park branch.
For more information, call 727-942-1752.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
New Port Richey Garden Club
NEW PORT RICHEY — The New Port Richey Garden Club will meet Wednesday, April 13, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4651 Little Road, New Port Richey.
The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a social and meeting/program “Bats as Pollinators” will start at 1 p.m.
All are welcome and there is no admission fee.
Call 404-402-5065 for more information.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Easter Bunny Train & Egg Hunt
SHADY HILLS — The Concourse will hold its Easter Bunny Train & Egg Hunt on April 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11919 Airic Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
The cost is $6 per person; children under 12 months are free.
Trains to the Easter egg hunt will leave every hour, and there is one hunt per child, with unlimited rides along the decorated route. If you find a golden egg, you win an Easter basket.
For more information, call Bill at 727-639-7639.
The Glow-In-The-Dark Egg Hunt and Easter Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Safety Town, 15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
Cost is $18 for adults and $7 for kids 13 and under. The cost includes the dinner, egg hunt, games and Easter egg bag.
Nurses Gala
“A Night Under the Stars,” Good Sam’s 16th annual Nurses Gala, presented by Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, is set for Saturday evening, May 7 at 6 p.m.
This year’s gala will be an outdoor, open-air event at the pavilion at the Kontos Event Center on the campus of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road in New Port Richey.
Nominations are being sought for 2022 Nurse of the Year Awards. Nominations are due by April 17. Visit https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Nomination-Form.pdf for an official nomination form.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Sponsorship-Kit.pdf
To purchase a table, individual tickets or a sponsorship, visit http://www.nursesgala.givesmart.com. Contact Mike Singer at msinger@goodsamclinic.org or 727-848-7789, ext. 242, for more information.
Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival
ODESSA — The Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival will be held Friday, May 20, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Old McMicky’s Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
The event was originally scheduled for April 1 but was postponed because of weather.
Benefiting the Old McMicky's Farm Foundation, the outdoor event for those 21 and older will feature Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys.
Special honored guests will include local recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star families.
Enjoy craft beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and craft spirits distillers with entertainment, food and friends. All attendees will receive a free pint glass. Food will be available for sale.
General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.
Ticket packages are also available.
Purchase tickets at https://buytickets.at/oldmcmickysfarm/631862.
For more information, visit www.oldmcmickys.com.
Unsung Heroes fundraiser
TRINITY — Christine Arians, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive and former head coach Bruce Arians, will be honored at the inaugural Unsung Heroes event and fundraiser hosted by Hero To A Child on May 20 at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity.
She is an advocate for abused and neglected children and the guardians ad litem who are their voice in court. She serves as the director of the Arians Family Foundation.
To learn more, view this message from Bruce Arians at https://tinyurl.com/5n9y9fzv.
Hero To A Child hopes to raise $50,000 with this fundraising event to help meet the needs of each child in care and to recruit more guardian ad litem volunteers to be the voice of the child in court. A guardian ad litem is often the only form of consistency for children in the system and often the only voice solely vested in what is best for that individual child.
To purchase a ticket, sponsor, or donate to the event, go to https://herotoachild.org/getinvolved/.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
