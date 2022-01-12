Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County will meet Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Big Blue BBQ
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Rotary Club will be holding its second annual Big Blue BBQ at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, to raise money to support local law enforcement officers and their families.
Agencies include the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and the police departments of Dade City, New Port Richey, Port Richey and Zephyrhills.
The event will take place at 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Sponsorhips also are available. See https://tinyurl.com/yckpxnny for more information.
Sertoma Family Fun Day will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the same location. The day of fun will feature the Beatles tribute band Beatlemaniax at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person; 12 and under free. Parking is $5. Food and drink will be available.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/2p97u83x for tickets.
Country Music Jam at North Buena Vista Civic Association
HOLIDAY — A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday.
Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink.
All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock.
New musicians encouraged to join.
For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
Country music jam at St. Mark’s
Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson.
The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians.
All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional.
For information, call 727-856-3344.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
Th market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
SunWest Crab & Shrimp Festival
HUDSON — The seventh annual SunWest Crab & Shrimp Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, at SunWest Park, 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson.
Festival hours will be Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature carnival rides, shows, bands, seafood, and family-friendly fun.
Tickets are $20. Admission tickets include carnival rides, bouncers, giant slide, rock wall and jumpers, entertainment, shows, and live bands. Food is not included in the ticket price.
For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com. For information, visit floridapenguinproductions.com/event-ticket-listings.
Pasco Blues Festival
LAND O’ LAKES — The sixth annual Pasco Blues Festival will be presented Saturday, March 12, noon to 8 p.m., at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes.
The lineup will feature performances by the Jukebox Johnnies, Dottie Kelly, and Alex Lopez. The event headliner has not yet been announced.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Seating will be available but limited. Early bird tickets, priced at $12 a person, are on sale now through Dec. 30. Visit Eventbrite.com.
