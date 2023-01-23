Antique show
Like antique hit-miss engines or farm machinery? Saturday, Jan. 28, brings the third annual show at the Ridge Manor Campground, 33456 Cortez Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a small, free display of antique flywheel engines, most of which are at least 100 years old, in running condition. Feel free to bring out your antique machinery, tractors, cars, etc., or just come and check it out. Just follow the signs to the pavilion within the campground. Free. For more information, call Loren at 352-340-8298.
West Pasco Democrats meet
ODESSA — The West Pasco Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Guest speaker is Kate Connolly, candidate for mayor of New Port Richey. We meet at the Starkey Ranch Library, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Meeting is in the Egret Room. All are welcome.
Call Rosemary Nagy, Secretary, at 727-807-9786 for more information.
Jazz jam session
NEW PORT RICHEY — A jazz jam session is held from 7-10 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey.
Admission is free. Beverages are available for donations. The event is hosted by Mullins Music, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, call 727-841-4704.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Elfers CARES Music Jam is held each Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Cost is $3 at the door; musicians are free. The music includes country, bluegrass, and gospel music. Café open at halftime break. All proceeds benefit Community Aging and Retirement services. Call 727-389-6000 for more information.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Light Up the Night Concert
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Shops at Wiregrass is partnering with The Human Trafficking Foundation to support The Light Up the Night Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event aims to bring awareness to the problem of human trafficking, raise funds for agencies that fight human trafficking, and support survivors.
This free, family-friendly event will be held at the top of the parking garage from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will include a live concert by Gabriel and Thalia Osorio with Malku Ministry, kids zone, and a candlelight ceremony to conclude the event. For more information on this event, go to www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/event/light-up-the-night/2145567669.
For more information on the event and the organization, visit the website at https://htfoundation.us/.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Torah Law or Grace class
HUDSON — Torah Law or Grace is a 12-week study into the Hebraic foundations of the Christian faith. Participants can begin to recover an understanding of the Torah as God's teaching and instruction, the contextual history of Judaism and the early Church, and the changes that estranged early Christianity from its Hebrew heritage.
Class begins Monday, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m., at Simchat Torah Beit Midrash Bible College, Hudson Campus, 12029 Majestic Blvd, Hudson. Call for registration at 727-233-2620.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of every month in the Sea Ranch Civic Center building at 13711 Victoria Drive off Sea Ranch Drive, west of U.S. 19, in Hudson. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. meeting. We are sailors, racers, cruisers and kayakers. Boat ownership is not required. Call 727-868-6365, leave your name and phone number for information. Visit the website at www.myhbyc.com.
Women’s Connection
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Women's Connection of New Port Richey meets the second Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Spartan Manor.
Each meeting includes lunch, a feature, a speaker and an opportunity to meet new friends. The cost is $20 inclusive. Reservations are required.
Call Karen at 727-842-9090 or Ruth at 727-375-9873.
Free food distribution
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff's Charities, Farm Share, UF/IFAS Extension, the Gentlemen's Course, Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at the UF/IFAS Extension in Pasco County on Thursday, Feb. 9, and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
UF/IFAS Extension is at 15029 14th St., Dade City.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Remembrance Love Walk
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Veteran Approved Network along with local Gold Star families are sponsoring a Remembrance Love Walk to honor the fallen and remember all loved ones that were lost and loved. The idea is to come together to talk about them, speak their names and keep their memories alive. The walk will be held at J.B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey, Saturday, Feb. 11, and starts at 9 a.m.
The walk is a total of 2.2 miles in acknowledgement of the loss of 22 veterans a day to suicide. Participants will walk out 1.1 miles and return 1.1 miles. The route will accommodate adaptive participants. Service dogs are welcome as well as other dogs on a leash.
Proceeds go to American Society for Suicide Prevention and Mission 22.
For more information, contact Steve Coker, vice president of veteran relations, at 813-466-8555 or stevecoker@TampaVANetwork.com.
Women’s Republican Club
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Women's Republican Club of Pasco County meets at Timber Greens on the second Monday of the month. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. is the social hour. (Food and drinks available for purchase.) The meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. Nick Adams, founder of FLAG, is the speaker. The event is at 6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey. Membership is $20 a year. For more information, call 727-488-3796.
Elfers Garden Club
HOLIDAY — The Elfers Centennial Garden Club will meet at the Centennial Park Library Branch, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Baker House Tours (a cracker house built in 1882, free admission) will be hosted by the garden club on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Centennial Library Branch.
Elks karaoke contest
NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey Elks 2284 is hosting a karaoke contest. The preliminaries will be held Thursdays, Feb. 16 and 23. Registration will open at 5:50 and 6:30 p.m. The semifinals and finals will be on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m.
A total of 20 entrants will be moved on to the March date. At that time, the field will be narrowed to the five finalists and then the winners will be selected.
Winners will receive cash prizes. First place $100, second place $75 and third place $50. Entrance fee is $5. Guests are free.
Food will be available for purchase. The lodge is located at 7201 Congress St., New Port Richey.
Hittin’ the Road for Hospice
Save the date for the 11th annual Hittin’ the Road for Hospice, a motorcycle poker run to raise money for Gulfside Hospice, on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The annual fundraiser is set to take participating bikers on a scenic cruise through Pasco and Hernando counties. The event will begin at Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey and end at the Moose Lodge in Zephyrhills. Participants will stop at certain locations along the way to collect cards for their poker hands. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three poker hand winners.
Registration is open now for groups and single riders. Event details and registration can be found at www.HittinTheRoadForHospice.org. Riders who register before Feb. 3 will receive a free T-shirt, patch and door prize ticket. Additionally, the “Wings and Wheels Award” will be appointed to the top fundraising team at the event.
All event proceeds will benefit Gulfside Hospice and provide hospice care and resources for patients and families in Pasco County, regardless of their ability to pay. For vendor and sponsor information, contact Carla Armstrong, director of philanthropy, at 727-845-5707 or carla.armstrong@gulfside.org.
