Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Veterans Paws for a Cause
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Shops of Stonehaven will present Veterans Paws for a Cause on Sunday, July 31, from noon to 4 p.m., at 5500 Main St., New Port Richey.
The event, which is free to attend, will benefit Semper Fi Service Dogs Charity and will feature vendors, a bounce House, dunk tank, music, a hula-hoop contest, pie-baking contest, watermelon eating contest, prizes, raffles and more.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Backyard Bazaar Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
This newly designed outdoor market, which was previously Mini Makers Market, is bigger this year and will take place on the first Saturday of each month.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Hudson Eagles fundraiser
HUDSON — The Hudson Eagles 3997 will host a fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6840 Beach Blvd., Hudson.
Live music by The Bearded Brothers will start at 5 p.m. Food will be available starting at 4 p.m. and the event will include a 50/50 and raffles.
Proceeds will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
For information, call Pam Baione at 516-710-9254 or Caren Klenert at 727-514-5129 or visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1p0Y5nFTI.
Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament
TRINITY — The fifth annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament will be held at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration is $75 per golfer.
Proceeds will help pay for medical coverage for retired K-9s. For more information, contact Thomas DeLuca Jr. at thomas.m.deluca@gmail.com or call 813-767-9541
