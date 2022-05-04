Day of Prayer event
NEW PORT RICHEY — A National Day of Prayer event will be held at the Pasco County Government building, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey, on Thursday, May 5 from noon to 1 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Somebody Cares Pasco and area ministries. It will include live music and worship followed by prayers led by area leaders.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. The mission of the National Day of Prayer Task Force is to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture. For more information on this event, call 727-819-8881 or jerry@goodnewschristian.org.
Car show benefit
SHADY HILLS — There will be a car show at Safety Town from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at 15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills, to benefit a young girl diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma Cancer.
Contact FarrellCares@gmail.com or call 727-271-6848 to sign up or make a donation.
Nurses Gala
“A Night Under the Stars,” Good Sam’s 16th annual Nurses Gala, presented by Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, is set for Saturday evening, May 7 at 6 p.m.
This year’s gala will be an outdoor, open-air event at the pavilion at the Kontos Event Center on the campus of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road in New Port Richey.
Nominations are being sought for 2022 Nurse of the Year Awards. Nominations are due by April 17. Visit https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Nomination-Form.pdf for an official nomination form.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Sponsorship-Kit.pdf
To purchase a table, individual tickets or a sponsorship, visit http://www.nursesgala.givesmart.com. Contact Mike Singer at msinger@goodsamclinic.org or 727-848-7789, ext. 242, for more information.
School Board candidate kickoff event
NEW PORT RICHEY — Retired Port Richey chiropractor, teacher and activist Charles Touseull will formally announce his candidacy for Pasco County School Board, District 5, at 4 p.m. on Saturday May 7, at the Oasis Coffee Spot at the corner of Embassy Boulevard and Little Road in New Port Richey
“The parents of District 5 deserve a voice on the board that will fight to foster an environment which respects parental rights, provides district accountability while keeping families informed about curriculum and policies,” Touseull said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “Our school board faces many challenges; social indoctrination, fiscal shortfalls, student bullying, nebulous grant disbursements, curriculum availability and low teacher salaries compared to neighboring counties.”
The Oasis Coffee Spot is located at 9213 Little Road in New Port Richey. The public is invited to help kick off the campaign. Music and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Touseull at 727-476-3085.
Music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Our music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Each Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Sonny Odens Jam will be held at King Of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
Women’s Republican Club meeting
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Women's Republican Club of Pasco County will meet Monday, May 9, at The Timber Greens Country Club, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey.
Social hour with food and drinks will be available for purchase between 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Kirsten at 727-488-3796.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Native Plant Society meeting
LAND O’LAKES — The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at The Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd./U.S. 41, Land O’ Lakes, between State Road 52 and State Road 54.
The subject of the May 10 meeting is “The Good, The Bad and the Exceedingly Ugly: An Overview of the 2022 Florida Legislative Session,” presented by Gene Kelly. It will be followed by a brief exploration of the Withlacoochee River in preparation for the May field trip.
Kelly is a conservation biologist with more than 30 years of experience in Florida, including work with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and The Nature Conservancy.
Meetings are free, and all interested parties are invited to attend and bring questions about their yard. There will not be any refreshments or drinks available, so everyone needs to bring their own. Telephone inquiries are taken by Molly at 813-469-9597.
Send email to naturecoastfnps@gmail.com or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/PascoNativePlants.
Suncoast Women in Networking luncheon
NEW PORT RICHEY — Suncoast Women in Networking will hold a luncheon at Boulevard Beef & Ale, 6236 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey on Tuesday, May 17. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. Members, guests and visitors are welcome.
The guest speaker is Pauline Palmer, Creative Memories Adviser, who will talk about how your photos are worth so much more than pixels on a screen or gathering dust in a shoe box. She offers safe, archival-quality products and workshops to help you get it done. Call Myrtle Masten at 727-934-9993.
Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival
ODESSA — The Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival will be held Friday, May 20, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Old McMicky’s Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
The event was originally scheduled for April 1 but was postponed because of weather.
Benefiting the Old McMicky's Farm Foundation, the outdoor event for those 21 and older will feature Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys.
Special honored guests will include local recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star families.
Enjoy craft beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and craft spirits distillers with entertainment, food and friends. All attendees will receive a free pint glass. Food will be available for sale.
General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.
Ticket packages are also available.
Purchase tickets at https://buytickets.at/oldmcmickysfarm/631862.
For more information, visit www.oldmcmickys.com.
Unsung Heroes fundraiser
TRINITY — Christine Arians, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive and former head coach Bruce Arians, will be honored at the inaugural Unsung Heroes event and fundraiser hosted by Hero To A Child on May 20 at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity.
She is an advocate for abused and neglected children and the guardians ad litem who are their voice in court. She serves as the director of the Arians Family Foundation.
To learn more, view this message from Bruce Arians at https://tinyurl.com/5n9y9fzv.
Hero To A Child hopes to raise $50,000 with this fundraising event to help meet the needs of each child in care and to recruit more guardian ad litem volunteers to be the voice of the child in court. A guardian ad litem is often the only form of consistency for children in the system and often the only voice solely vested in what is best for that individual child.
To purchase a ticket, sponsor, or donate to the event, go to https://herotoachild.org/getinvolved/.
Pet drive-thru vaccine and microchip event
PORT RICHEY — Pasco County Animal Services and Petco Love will team up for a free, drive-thru vaccine and microchip event on Saturday, May 21.
“We encourage pet parents in Pasco to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets,” said PCAS director Mike Shumate. “All you have to do is pull up in your car, and our team will take care of the rest — administering shots and inserting microchips.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Lokey Subaru of Port Richey, 11613 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Register at bit.ly/3OrUR1h.
You must register ahead of time, and space is limited, so sign up online today. You can bring up to three pets per family. Dogs must be leashed, and cats must remain in carriers, while you stay in your vehicle.
Please check your pet’s vet record to determine which services are needed. Rabies vaccines require you to purchase a county pet license.
Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson (use side entrance).
Coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry will be bought, sold and appraised. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle. There is free admission, free parking and free publications. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m. For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or www.PascoCoinClub.com.
‘Torah Law or Grace?’ class
HUDSON — ‘Torah Law or Grace’ is the chronicle of a 10-week journey that diligently searches for a greater understanding of the living God and our true identity found in faith.
Class begins Monday, May 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Simchat Torah Beit Midrash Bible College, Hudson Campus, 12029 Majestic Blvd., Hudson.
Call 727-233-2620 for application and/or to make an appointment to visit.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for April 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The next meeting will be May 3. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
