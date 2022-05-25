Saint Leo University information session
ST. LEO – Saint Leo University’s East Pasco Education Center is welcoming prospective transfer students who recently received their associate degrees from Pasco-Hernando State College.
The East Pasco Education Center, with locations at University Campus and Spring Hill, Brooksville and New Port Richey, will host a virtual information session at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 26, for recent PHSC grads interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Saint Leo offers flexible class schedules and many degree and career options.
Register for the information session at https://calendar.saintleo.edu/event/4745-open-house-pasco-hernando-education-center
For more information, contact Matthew Lenihan, center director, at matthew.lenihan@saintleo.ed or 352-588-7451.
Memorial Day Picnic for Vietnam veterans
NEW PORT RICHEY — Knights of Columbus Assembly 2882 will host a free Memorial Day Picnic for Vietnam veterans on Saturday, May 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church parking area, 5340 High St., New Port Richey.
Humana Health Insurance is partnering with the Knights to recognize, honor and celebrate the area’s Vietnam veterans.
Pasco County has one of the largest population of veterans of any county in Florida. All Vietnam veterans and their families are invited to attend. There is no charge.
Music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The series wraps up May 28. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Our music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Each Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Sonny Odens Jam will be held at King Of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Sports card, memorabilia show
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Nature Coast Sports Card, Memorabilia & Collectibles show will be having its next event June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quality Inn, 5316 U.S. 19 North, New Port Richey.
There will be more than 50 tables with vendors from all over the state offering various sports cards, new releases, autographed memorabilia, figurines, bobbleheads, jerseys, supplies, comic books, Pokemon cards, Funkos, and more.
Admission is $2; children 17 and under are free. A portion of the admission fee for each show will benefit an area children's sports organization that will differ for each event. For more information, follow the show on its Facebook page or call "Pops" at 727-678-0976.
David Phelps concert
NEW PORT RICHEY – Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in New Port Richey on Saturday, June 11, at the First Baptist Church of New Port Richey, 6800 Trouble Creek Road.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Joining Phelps will be popular comedian Mickey Bell.
This event will feature many of the songs from Phelps’ new Gamechanger recording.
For information, visit www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com or call727-849-4210.
Amateur radio field day exercise
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Gulf Coast Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise on June 25-26 at the Millennium Academy, 10005 Ridge Road.
The event is open to the public. Ham operators provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet.
For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, visit http://gulfcoastarc.org.
