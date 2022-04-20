Pasco Sheriff’s Office events
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has three upcoming events with the community.
On Thursday, April 21, the Sheriff’s Office will team up with Farm Share and UF/IFAS Extension for a free community food distribution. It will be at the UF/IFAS Extension in Pasco County, 36702 SR 52, Dade City, and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first-come first-served.
On Tuesday, April 26 at 9 a.m. a morning of coffee and conversation will be held at Starbucks at 7010 Gall Blvd. in Zephyrhills. PSO deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
On Saturday, April 30, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office will have two locations for DEA Prescription Take Back Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will take place at the PSO Administration Building, 8700 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey, and the Shops at Wiregrass, Parking Garage, Wesley Chapel.
SuryaFest
HUDSON — SuryaFest, a music, health, and wellness festival will make its Florida debut at SunWest Park in Hudson on April 22-24. The festival features live weekend concerts by 1970’s band Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas (“We Built This City,” “Sara,” “Jane” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”), and American male R&B/Pop group All-4-One (“I Swear.” and “I Can Love You Like That.”).
The event will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 22; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
Regional bands The Black Honkeys, The Bearded Brothers Band, 22N, Steel Rose Band, Root Sea and the Hudson High School Jazz Band, will also play during the three-day event.
SuryaFest will also feature dozens of exhibitors, free health screenings, workshops, demonstrations, free fitness classes, yoga, beer and wine garden, smartphone Recharge Zone, Food Truck Village serving a variety international cuisine, and a Kids Fit/Fun Zone.
Cost is $35 for a weekend pass for all days; $25 for a one-day ticket, free for kids 12 and under for all three days.
Buy Tickets on Eventbrite at SuryaFest.eventbrite.com or on the festival website at SuryaFest.com.
SunWest Park is located at 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson.
Arts Scholarship Gala
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Richey Suncoast Theatre will host an arts scholarship gala at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22.
High school musicians, actors, dancers, singers, and visual artists will compete in the annual scholarship gala. Up to 25 students will be selected to perform at the gala to receive scholarship opportunities from local businesses and the RST Scholarship Fund from sponsorships throughout the season.
The theater is at 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
African American Club Scholarship Dinner Dance
NEW PORT RICHEY – The African American Club of Pasco County Inc. will sponsor the Eighth annual Scholarship Dinner Dance at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Seven Springs Golf and Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., New Port Richey.
Tickets are a $65 donation per person and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4yp57kct.
The organization hopes to raise $20,000 for scholarships for the youth of Pasco County.
Music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Our music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Each Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Sonny Odens Jam will be held at King Of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Disaster Expo
HUDSON — Pasco County Emergency Management will host the 2022 Disaster Expo on April 30 to help residents prepare for hurricanes and other potential disasters, including tornadoes, flooding and wildfires that can happen in Pasco year-round. A team of experts will share tips and tools to help protect you and your property.
It will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Hudson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The expo will help attendees plan for evacuations, register for special needs assistance, protect their home or business, learn how to get involved, and prepare go-kits for people and pets.
Kids can create go-kits, visit a touch-a-truck display, and enjoy a bounce house, while parents can speak with Emergency Management experts. Food trucks will also be at the park. Pick up a copy of the 2022 Pasco County Disaster Preparedness Guide or see it at https://tinyurl.com/2p9a9t5w.
Memorabilia show
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Nature Coast Sports Card, Memorabilia & Collectibles show will be held April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quality Inn, 5316 U.S. 19 North, New Port Richey.
More than 50 tables with vendors from all over the state will offer various sports cards, autographed memorabilia, figurines, bobbleheads, jerseys, supplies, comic books, Pokemon cards and more.
Admission is $2; children under 17 are free. A portion of the admission fee for each show will benefit an area children's sports organization that will differ each show.
Shows will be monthly, with the next scheduled for June 4-5. For more information regarding table availability or the show itself, follow the show on its Facebook page or call "Pops" at 727-678-0976.
Car show benefit
SHADY HILLS — There will be a car show at Safety Town from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at 15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills, to benefit a young girl diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma Cancer.
Contact FarrellCares@gmail.com or call 727-271-6848 to sign up or make a donation.
Nurses Gala
“A Night Under the Stars,” Good Sam’s 16th annual Nurses Gala, presented by Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, is set for Saturday evening, May 7 at 6 p.m.
This year’s gala will be an outdoor, open-air event at the pavilion at the Kontos Event Center on the campus of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road in New Port Richey.
Nominations are being sought for 2022 Nurse of the Year Awards. Nominations are due by April 17. Visit https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Nomination-Form.pdf for an official nomination form.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Sponsorship-Kit.pdf
To purchase a table, individual tickets or a sponsorship, visit http://www.nursesgala.givesmart.com. Contact Mike Singer at msinger@goodsamclinic.org or 727-848-7789, ext. 242, for more information.
Women’s Republican Club meeting
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Women's Republican Club of Pasco County will meet Monday, May 9, at The Timber Greens Country Club, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey.
Social hour with food and drinks will be available for purchase between 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Kirsten at 727-488-3796.
Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival
ODESSA — The Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival will be held Friday, May 20, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Old McMicky’s Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
The event was originally scheduled for April 1 but was postponed because of weather.
Benefiting the Old McMicky's Farm Foundation, the outdoor event for those 21 and older will feature Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys.
Special honored guests will include local recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star families.
Enjoy craft beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and craft spirits distillers with entertainment, food and friends. All attendees will receive a free pint glass. Food will be available for sale.
General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.
Ticket packages are also available.
Purchase tickets at https://buytickets.at/oldmcmickysfarm/631862.
For more information, visit www.oldmcmickys.com.
Unsung Heroes fundraiser
TRINITY — Christine Arians, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive and former head coach Bruce Arians, will be honored at the inaugural Unsung Heroes event and fundraiser hosted by Hero To A Child on May 20 at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity.
She is an advocate for abused and neglected children and the guardians ad litem who are their voice in court. She serves as the director of the Arians Family Foundation.
To learn more, view this message from Bruce Arians at https://tinyurl.com/5n9y9fzv.
Hero To A Child hopes to raise $50,000 with this fundraising event to help meet the needs of each child in care and to recruit more guardian ad litem volunteers to be the voice of the child in court. A guardian ad litem is often the only form of consistency for children in the system and often the only voice solely vested in what is best for that individual child.
To purchase a ticket, sponsor, or donate to the event, go to https://herotoachild.org/getinvolved/.
Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson (use side entrance).
Coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry will be bought, sold and appraised. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle. There is free admission, free parking and free publications. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m. For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for April 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
