Country music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344. • Every Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Our music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome, $3 donation for entry, musicians free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Easter Bunny Train & Egg Hunt
SHADY HILLS — The Concourse will hold its Easter Bunny Train & Egg Hunt on April 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11919 Airic Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
The cost is $6 per person; children under 12 months are free.
Trains to the Easter egg hunt will leave every hour, and there is one hunt per child, with unlimited rides along the decorated route. If you find a golden egg, you win an Easter basket.
For more information, call Bill at 727-639-7639.
The Glow-In-The-Dark Egg Hunt and Easter Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Safety Town, 15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
Cost is $18 for adults and $7 for kids 13 and under. The cost includes the dinner, egg hunt, games and Easter egg bag.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for April 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
Earth Day celebration
DADE CITY — Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension for the Earth Day 2022 Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at the One Stop Shop in Dade City. This family-friendly, educational event aims to increase environmental stewardship and awareness.
The Pasco County Extension One Stop Shop is at 15029 14th St., in Dade City.
Guest speakers will lead educational sessions on composting, gardening, nutrition, water conservation, parks and recreation, recycling, birds, bees and butterflies, libraries and SMARTStart Vendors.
Representatives from various Pasco County departments and state agencies will help you become better Earth ambassadors and introduce you to an array of free or low-cost county and state services.
Car show benefit
SHADY HILLS — There will be a car show at Safety Town from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at 15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills, to benefit a young girl diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma Cancer.
Contact FarrellCares@gmail.com or call 727-271-6848 to sign up or make a donation.
Nurses Gala
“A Night Under the Stars,” Good Sam’s 16th annual Nurses Gala, presented by Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, is set for Saturday evening, May 7 at 6 p.m.
This year’s gala will be an outdoor, open-air event at the pavilion at the Kontos Event Center on the campus of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road in New Port Richey.
Nominations are being sought for 2022 Nurse of the Year Awards. Nominations are due by April 17. Visit https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Nomination-Form.pdf for an official nomination form.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Sponsorship-Kit.pdf
To purchase a table, individual tickets or a sponsorship, visit http://www.nursesgala.givesmart.com. Contact Mike Singer at msinger@goodsamclinic.org or 727-848-7789, ext. 242, for more information.
Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival
ODESSA — The Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival will be held Friday, May 20, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Old McMicky’s Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
The event was originally scheduled for April 1 but was postponed because of weather.
Benefiting the Old McMicky's Farm Foundation, the outdoor event for those 21 and older will feature Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys.
Special honored guests will include local recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star families.
Enjoy craft beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and craft spirits distillers with entertainment, food and friends. All attendees will receive a free pint glass. Food will be available for sale.
General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.
Ticket packages are also available.
Purchase tickets at https://buytickets.at/oldmcmickysfarm/631862.
For more information, visit www.oldmcmickys.com.
Unsung Heroes fundraiser
TRINITY — Christine Arians, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive and former head coach Bruce Arians, will be honored at the inaugural Unsung Heroes event and fundraiser hosted by Hero To A Child on May 20 at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity.
She is an advocate for abused and neglected children and the guardians ad litem who are their voice in court. She serves as the director of the Arians Family Foundation.
To learn more, view this message from Bruce Arians at https://tinyurl.com/5n9y9fzv.
Hero To A Child hopes to raise $50,000 with this fundraising event to help meet the needs of each child in care and to recruit more guardian ad litem volunteers to be the voice of the child in court. A guardian ad litem is often the only form of consistency for children in the system and often the only voice solely vested in what is best for that individual child.
To purchase a ticket, sponsor, or donate to the event, go to https://herotoachild.org/getinvolved/.
Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson (use side entrance).
Coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry will be bought, sold and appraised. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle. There is free admission, free parking and free publications. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m. For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
