Marjorie’s Hope Celebrity Waiter’s Luncheon
NEW PORT RICHEY — Marjorie’s Hope is hosting its third annual Celebrity Waiter’s Luncheon on Thursday, May 19, at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., New Port Richey, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch is free, but guests are asked to tip their waiters as a donation to Marjorie’s Hope. Last year’s event brought in a total of $26,000 for programs and services.
This year there are 19 community celebrities supporting our event. Guest speaker is Dr. Toni Zetzsche-Olds, principal at River Ridge High School.
Marjorie’s Hope is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization that provides eight free programs and services to students/families throughout Pasco County. For more information, email debi@marjorieshope.com.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music.
Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival
ODESSA — The Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival will be held Friday, May 20, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Old McMicky’s Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
Benefiting the Old McMicky's Farm Foundation, the outdoor event for those 21 and older will feature Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys.
Special honored guests will include local recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star families.
Enjoy craft beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and craft spirits distillers with entertainment, food and friends. All attendees will receive a free pint glass. Food will be available for sale.
General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.
Ticket packages are also available. Purchase tickets at https://buytickets.at/oldmcmickysfarm/631862.
For more information, visit www.oldmcmickys.com.
Unsung Heroes fundraiser
TRINITY — Christine Arians, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive and former head coach Bruce Arians, will be honored at the inaugural Unsung Heroes event and fundraiser hosted by Hero To A Child on Friday, May 20, at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity.
She is an advocate for abused and neglected children and the guardians ad litem who are their voice in court. She serves as the director of the Arians Family Foundation.
Hero To A Child hopes to raise $50,000 with this fundraising event to help meet the needs of each child in care and to recruit more guardian ad litem volunteers to be the voice of the child in court.
To purchase a ticket, sponsor, or donate to the event, go to https://herotoachild.org/getinvolved/.
Baker House tours
HOLIDAY — The Elfers Centennial Garden Club is hosting tours of the Baker House, a cracker house built in 1882, and a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Centennial Park Library Branch, 5740 Mood Road in Holiday. For more information, call 727-942-1752.
Pet drive-thru vaccine and microchip event
PORT RICHEY — Pasco County Animal Services and Petco Love will team up for a free, drive-thru vaccine and microchip event on Saturday, May 21.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Lokey Subaru of Port Richey, 11613 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Register at bit.ly/3OrUR1h.
You must register ahead of time, and space is limited, so sign up online today. You can bring up to three pets per family. Dogs must be leashed, and cats must remain in carriers, while you stay in your vehicle.
Please check your pet’s vet record to determine which services are needed. Rabies vaccines require you to purchase a county pet license.
Music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The series wraps up May 28. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Our music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Each Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Sonny Odens Jam will be held at King Of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson (use side entrance).
Coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry will be bought, sold and appraised. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle. There is free admission, free parking and free publications. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m. For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
ZEPHYRHILLS — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
‘Torah Law or Grace?’ class
HUDSON — ‘Torah Law or Grace’ is the chronicle of a 10-week journey that diligently searches for a greater understanding of the living God and our true identity found in faith.
Class begins Monday, May 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Simchat Torah Beit Midrash Bible College, Hudson Campus, 12029 Majestic Blvd., Hudson.
Call 727-233-2620 for application and/or to make an appointment to visit.
Sports card, memorabilia show
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Nature Coast Sports Card, Memorabilia & Collectibles show will be having its next event June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quality Inn, 5316 U.S. 19 North, New Port Richey.
There will be more than 50 tables with vendors from all over the state offering various sports cards, new releases, autographed memorabilia, figurines, bobbleheads, jerseys, supplies, comic books, Pokemon cards, Funkos, and more.
Although there will not be a show in July, shows will resume monthly in August (Aug. 6-7) and are scheduled for the rest of the year. Admission is $2; children 17 and under are free. A portion of the admission fee for each show will benefit an area children's sports organization that will differ for each event. If you would like more information regarding table availability or the show itself, follow the show on its Facebook page or call "Pops" at 727-678-0976
