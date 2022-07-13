Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m.
Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Free food distribution
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, The Gentlemen's Course and Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution on Thursday, July 14.
The food distribution event will begin at 9 a.m. at Refuge Church, 5320 Palmetto Road in New Port Richey. It’s first come first served.
DAR meet and greet
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Pithlochaskotee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a free meet-and-greet session at the Regency Park Branch Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey, on Monday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 727-239-7576.
Pasco County Extension workshop
DADE CITY — Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service for a free, Florida First Detector Workshop on Tuesday, July 19.
You’ll receive hands-on instruction by specialists from the UF/IFAS Gainesville Campus.
You can start reporting as a First Detector right away, just by attending this free meeting and receiving your detector kit.
It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pasco Extension Office, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City.
Pre-registration is required by July 15, by visiting bit.ly/3Elnmc7.
Mental health training course
If you’d like to learn how to help someone who’s dealing with a mental health or substance issue, join UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service for a virtual Mental Health First Aid skills-based training course on Friday, July 22.
This program is designed for adults wanting to learn how best to respond to mental health crises in the workplace and in other areas of your life.
It is for ages 18 and older, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration and online pre-course work must be completed by July 20.
Online registration is required at bit.ly/3Q4X7fN.
Training topics include risk factors and warning signs; strategies for helping someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations; and where to turn for help.
The program is $40 per person and includes all activity materials and instruction. The course is guided by instructors from the University of Florida and Penn State University.
To learn more about the Mental Health First Aid training, visit mentalhealthfirstaid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.